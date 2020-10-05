-
WFAEatsNeed a perfect gift that’s guaranteed to fit? One that doesn’t pack on the calories, get stale, or break if you drop it?Of course you do. But you don’t…
-
WFAEatsLooking for a tasteful way to celebrate Black History Month? Look no further than the shelves of your favorite bookstore.But with more that 1.3 million…
-
WFAEatsRecently I shared a cookbook that my Dad gave to his mother at Christmas 1936. The old book is an endearing collection of hand-written recipes and…
-
WFAEatsWith the holiday season in full swing, frantic gift-givers may be running short of ideas. Here are some new cookbooks sure to delight any…
-
WFAEatsThey’re billed as "the most important cookbooks you’ll ever own," and it’s hard to disagree. Joanne Caras and her family collected recipes and…
-
WFAEatsLet’s admit it: Picking out the perfect Mother’s Day gift is hard. Flowers die in days. Perfume spills. And no one wants junky jewelry.But books? Ah, a…