© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooking

  • bread.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    The Bread Revolution!
    Friday, October 31, 2014Bread has been one of the world’s most important foods but in recent years, our obsession with carbohydrates has caused bread to…
  • veggies.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Growing And Cooking Your Own Backyard Harvest
    We've all heard about the benefits of "eating local." Well, you can't get more local than your own backyard! If you haven’t planted yet, or even if you…
  • recipe_1.jpg
    WFAEats
    Time-Tested Comfort Food
    Recently I shared a cookbook that my Dad gave to his mother at Christmas 1936. The old book is an endearing collection of hand-written recipes and…
  • book.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Diabetic And Gluten-Free Friendly Cooking
    Most of us try to at least somewhat manage our intake of sweets during the holiday season when so much of it is available but what about those who must…