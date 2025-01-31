D.C. plane and helicopter crash

-
At least five people aboard the American Airlines plane that plunged into the Potomac River on Wednesday night had ties to Charlotte, including the jet's four-person, Charlotte-based flight crew and one passenger. Here's what we know.
Responders are working to recover the victims of Wednesday night's midair collision over Washington, D.C. It could be the deadliest crash to occur in U.S. airspace in at least 15 years.
The next steps in the fatal midair plane and helicopter crash investigation. And, why nuclear testing could ramp up in the U.S., as well as a look inside the secret lab where weapons testing happens.
NPR speaks with Michael McCormick, former vice president of the FAA Air Traffic Organization, about reports that the airspace above Reagan airport has long raised safety concerns.
NPR's reporting will continue to focus on what happened and learning what we can about the victims and telling their stories.
Authorities are combing the Potomac River for a second day in search of victims and more clues behind the deadliest U.S. air crash in over 20 years.
Residents in Wichita are grieving after a commercial plane coming from the Kansas city collided with a helicopter near Washington, D.C. All 67 people on both aircraft are believed to have died.
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is promising a thorough investigation into the deadly midair collision between a passenger plane and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.
At the request of the family, the Army is not going to release the name of the female member of the Black Hawk crew killed in Wednesday's crash. The withholding of the name is a highly unusual move.
Investigators say there are likely no survivors in the deadly aircraft collision that occurred Wednesday evening above the icy waters of the Potomac river.