Dayton Mass Shooting

There is no single definition of mass shooting. The F.B.I. doesn't define mass shooting but does define an active shooter as one or more individuals…
President Trump delivered remarks from the White House in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, one potentially linked to white nationalism.
Officials offered a timeline of the deadly events that left nine people dead and 27 injured in less than a minute early Sunday morning.
The nine people who died in the shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, range in age from 22 to 57. They include four women and five men.
Officials named those killed in the attack on Sunday morning; their ages range from 22 to 57. Among them is the suspect's sister. It was the second major mass shooting in the U.S. in under 24 hours.