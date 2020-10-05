-
Conversations with Charlotte leaders working for immigrant equity this week reveal huge differences in the Democratic and Republican political platforms…
Representatives of Carolinas-based organizations focused on police reform said some portions of the Democratic Party platform were necessary and relevant…
Here is a look at some of the people from Charlotte who are delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Delegates were chosen in one of several ways.…
Elections are won by the candidate who presents the most compelling vision for the future, and Joe Biden is a retro politician adapting core Democratic Party goals to the societal demands of 2020.
Democrats are set to begin their four-day-long virtual convention on Monday. The lineup includes speeches by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, former presidents and prominent party officials.