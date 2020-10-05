E-scooters

-
As stand-up electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, many of the people riding them are ending up in the emergency room with serious injuries. Others have been killed.
It looks like electric scooters have beaten out dockless bicycles in the race for users on Charlotte's streets. Lime said Thursday it has phased out its…
Bird and Lime offer electric scooters for rent in cities across America. The companies pay a few dollars a pop to an army of people who prowl the streets for the scooters and take them home to charge.
Charlotte City Council members approved new rules for electric scooters Monday, but only after a long debate that several members say shows a need to…
Since last May, three companies have put about 900 electric scooters on Charlotte streets. In October 2018, users took more than 120,000 e-scooter…