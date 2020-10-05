-
Chiquita's merger with an Irish produce company will have a minimal impact on the number of jobs the banana giant keeps in Charlotte. The company…
"A celebration of new beginnings" is what Chiquita CEO Ed Lonergan called the company's annual meeting in Charlotte on Thursday. Only about 100…
Chiquita Brands International announced a $67 million third-quarter loss Wednesday, but the company's new CEO Ed Lonergan said that was better than he…
The new CEO charged with restoring Chiquita's profits is on the job now and busy introducing himself to the company's 20,000 employees.Just before…
Chiquita's new CEO is better versed in selling soap than bananas, but the company's board believes it needs a someone with turnaround experience right now…