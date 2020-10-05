El Paso Mass Shooting

-
There is no single definition of mass shooting. The F.B.I. doesn't define mass shooting but does define an active shooter as one or more individuals…
President Trump delivered remarks from the White House in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, one potentially linked to white nationalism.
Police are trying to learn whether a four-page manifesto that has surfaced online was written by the suspect in yesterday's El Paso, Texas shooting.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the Texas Democrat, who represents El Paso in the Texas House of Representatives.
NPR's Vanessa Romo discusses the latest developments out of El Paso, where multiple people were killed in a shooting at a local mall on Saturday.
More than two dozen were also injured in the shooting, according to state and local officials. A white man was taken into custody without incident.