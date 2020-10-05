-
In the race for Matthews mayor, incumbent Paul Bailey and town Commissioner John Higdon will move on to next month’s general election. They were the top…
-
Updated at 5:30 p.m. RALEIGH — North Carolina's elections board indicated Tuesday that it could certify suppliers of new voting machines this week while…
-
The Department of Homeland Security said it will analyze the laptops used by Durham County elections officials during the November 2016 election to…
-
In February, Senator Thom Tillis wrote an op-ed saying that he would vote against President Trump’s planned emergency declaration for money to build a…
-
The state has now missed two deadlines to begin the process of printing absentee ballots for November’s election, as courts consider how to deal with…