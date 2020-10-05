-
Electrolux plans to fight a U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit aimed at preventing its acquisition of General Electric's appliance business. The…
-
Electrolux reported first-quarter earnings fell 29 percent compared to last year. Company officials blame North American operations for the bulk of the…
-
Household appliance-maker Electrolux, whose North American headquarters is in Charlotte, reported an 18 percent increase in global profits last year. But…
-
Appliance Maker Electrolux announced it will add more than 800 jobs with the expansion of their U.S. corporate headquarters in Charlotte. Electrolux says…