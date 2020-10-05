-
A lobbyist is sleeping with a politician. Does this count as a gift under state law? An act of goodwill? A way to gain access? No this isn’t a political…
Former mayor Patrick Cannon’s arrest for public corruption nearly a year ago also sparked a re-evaluation for the Charlotte City Council of its ethics…
A liberal advocacy group in North Carolina has filed a formal ethics complaint against Governor Pat McCrory. Progress NC is accusing the governor of…
http://66.225.205.104/TL20120614.mp3Yesterday, WFAE looked at the lack of ethics laws governing romance between lobbyists and lawmakers. The story grew in…