A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a North Carolina minister charged with beating a gay congregant. Meanwhile, an appeals court has affirmed…
North Carolina will begin compensating victims of the state’s decades long eugenics program at the end of the month. It’s part of the law passed last…
The state of North Carolina has received 442 applications for compensation from people who say they’re victims of the state’s decades-long eugenics…
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina has received plenty of negative attention nationally for things happening in the legislature. But we're also making news for another…
More than 30 states once had eugenics laws, but North Carolina's were particularly aggressive. Some 7,600 men, women and children were sterilized by the…
Charlotte TalksThe North Carolina Eugenics program that ended in 1974 has been the subject of efforts by state officials to compensate victims for the forced…
An effort to compensate living victims of North Carolina's now-defunct eugenics program is facing early opposition as lawmakers prepare to meet. Senate…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20120809.mp3The unsettling truth about North Carolina's eugenics past has drawn international attention. Thousands of people were…
http://66.225.205.104/TL20120620.mp3North Carolina House and Senate leaders have reached an agreement on the budget, and they are ready to present it to…
