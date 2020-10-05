Extreme weather in Carolinas

-
Updated: 5:45 p.m.National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham says when Florence comes ashore and slows down, more problems are expected inland with…
-
Winter weather is in the forecast for the next couple of days, including some of the coldest temperatures in recent memory. Cold arctic air will swing…
-
Charlotte TalksWe have experienced record amounts of rainfall in our region this summer. So much so that city, county and state government agencies of all kinds have had…
-
Hail causes about $1 billion in damage to U.S. property and crops each year. Insurers would like to minimize those losses. That's where the Insurance…
-
In the Carolinas, 2012 was a record-breaking year for extreme weather.That's according to the National Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit organization…