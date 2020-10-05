-
Researchers still don’t know what is causing cases of a rare eye cancer in Huntersville. This comes after a year-long study tracking where 23 patients in…
-
A few years before the Huntersville eye cancer cases started to pop up, on the other side of the country in Colorado, 34-year-old Gregg Stracks was…
-
There’s a lot of anxiety in Huntersville over eye cancer. Concerns have risen as 20 cases of ocular melanoma have been diagnosed since 2008 in patients…
-
An ophthalmologist looking into eye cancer cases in northern Mecklenburg County says he has identified nearly two dozen people with the disease. That’s…