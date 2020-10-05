Farming in the Carolinas

-
Two of Donald Trump's promises have caught the attention of employers in the agriculture industry. First his promise to deport millions of immigrants in…
-
North Carolina was once a top wine producer - until Prohibition killed the industry. But it's growing again. The North Carolina Wine & Grape Council says…
-
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley vetoed a bill today to give farmers $40 million for help recovering from historic flooding over the fall. Governor…
-
Historic rainfall is making this a grim year for one of the biggest industries in the Carolinas: farming. Just when fall crops were ready to harvest,…
-
Alpacas—the smaller, South American cousins of the llama—provide fleece for all kinds of knitted goods. The number of alpacas, and alpaca farms, has…
-
Rotten peaches, drowned tobacco, moldy wheat and waterlogged watermelons.Those are a few examples of how heavy rains in the Carolinas are decimating…