-
Rock Hill and Fort Mill transportation officials have voted to update a transit study that explores mass transit options from York County, South Carolina,…
-
There was an unintended firework display in Fort Mill this morning. A reporter with WCNC was about to do a live shot at Davey Jones Fireworks on Carowinds…
-
People who need to commute between Charlotte and Fort Mill or Rock Hill currently have the option of Charlotte transit bus service that makes limited runs…
-
Stanley Black & Decker says it will build a $31 million power tool manufacturing plant near Fort Mill, S.C., south of Charlotte. The plant will make…
-
It’s been nearly 32 years since 241 U.S. military personnel were killed in a terrorist bomb attack on the Marine Corps barracks at Beirut International…
-
The Tega Cay city council will meet Monday night to discuss whether to purchase a private sewage-treatment company and bring it under the city's…
-
UPDATE: The city manager of Tega Cay says the city received an offer from the Tega Cay Water Service to acquire its assets for $7.86 million, according to…
-
A Fort Mill birth center in which midwives deliver babies remains closed one week after South Carolina’s health department suspended its license.The…