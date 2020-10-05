-
Methane that leaks from natural gas wells and pipelines or is vented during pipeline testing contributes to destruction of the ozone layer. Dominion…
-
The builders of the $7 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline say they will appeal a federal court ruling Thursday that invalidated a permit allowing the…
-
Updated at 8:55 p.m.A federal appeals court in Virginia has ruled that the $7 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline cannot be built across national forest land…
-
News that state environment officials were drilling near the Dan River last week to look for oil and gas caused a stir. One headline read: “North Carolina…
-
Police are looking for the drivers of two cars who may have been in the area of a hit and run accident that fatally injured a 26-year-old man early Friday…
-
Duke Energy is exploring the option of entering the fracking business. While the company says it has not made any decisions, it would mark a departure…
-
North Carolina is now one step away from legalizing fracking. A state commission has spent the past two years writing a broad set of rules to cover how…
-
The controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking could take its second-to-last step toward legalization in North Carolina on Friday. A…
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, September 8, 2014We recently devoted an hour to fracking, which just scratched the surface of the topic, and brought out a passionate response…
-
Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas have chosen a builder and route for a new, major interstate natural gas pipeline to run through North Carolina, only…