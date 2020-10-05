-
FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County around 4:45 this afternoon. The body…
-
As the search for the missing 13-year-old Lumberton girl continues, the FBI has increased the reward for information that leads to Hania Noelia Aguilar to…
-
The search continues for a 13-year-old Lumberton girl who was abducted outside her home the morning of Nov. 5.The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI…
-
Authorities are requesting public assistance in identifying a man captured on camera footage walking near the scene where a 13-year-old Lumberton girl was…