HB2 Repeal

A deal was announced this week to end litigation over legislation that replaced House Bill 2. The proposal would allow transgender people to use public…
The ACLU and Lambda Legal have filed a revised lawsuit that says transgender people in North Carolina are still harmed under the law that replaced HB2.The…
One of the nation's largest gay rights groups plans to turn down $325,000 from Bank of America this year. That's because of the bank's role in brokering a…
One HB 2 related boycott has come to an end. The NCAA announced Tuesday North Carolina can again host championship events. However, the league wrote the…
Now that House Bill 2 is no longer on the books, NCAA and ACC leaders are assessing whether the law that replaces it is enough of a change to bring…