health and human services

-
Some doctors in North Carolina still haven't gotten paid for Medicaid services five months after the state rolled out a new system for Medicaid providers,…
-
An independent audit found North Carolina's Medicaid program has been horribly managed in terms of administrative costs and budgeting. State Auditor Beth…
-
Mecklenburg County will have another chance to prove it’s ready to take over more than $200 million in Medicaid funds for mental health services.The…
-
Mecklenburg County will continue its fight to reinstate its mental health service agency, MeckLINK, as the overseer of hundreds of millions of dollars in…
-
Mecklenburg County officials learned last week they will not get hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funds to administer mental health,…