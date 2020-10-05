Health Care and The 2020 Election

-
Bitter division over Medicaid expansion prevented Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican state legislators from agreeing on a budget. Now expansion is a top issue in the governor’s race.
Though the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in court, it's vowed that people with health problems will still be able to get insured. Here's why that could be tricky.
The thousands of “Trumpcare” ads Facebook and Google have published show that the shadowy “lead generation” economy has a happy home on the platforms — and even big names like UnitedHealthcare take part.
The biggest complaint about the Affordable Care Act is that its policies are unaffordable for those who don’t qualify for subsidies. Former Vice President Biden wants to increase Obamacare subsidies so no one has to spend more than 8.5% of their income on insurance. President Trump has expanded the availability of short-term coverage as a cheaper alternative.
The number of North Carolinians without health insurance grew to 1.2 million last year. That number is expected to grow again this year as an estimated…
Twenty-nine million Americans had no health insurance last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, including 1.2 million North Carolinians.The…
Protecting people with preexisting medical conditions is an issue that has followed President Donald Trump his entire first term. Now, Trump has signed an…
When it comes to health care, President Donald Trump has promised far more than he has delivered. But that doesn’t mean his administration has had no…
The Democratic nominee said the winner of the presidential election should select the next nominee. President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice for the Supreme Court on Saturday.
Health policy researchers say Trump may not be able to pay for the cards, which fall short of lasting policy changes to curb high drug prices.