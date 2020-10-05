© 2020 WFAE
Honey bees

  • beehives near East Carolina's Lake Laupus
    Local News
    NC University Gets 'Bee Campus' Status
    WFAE
    ,
    East Carolina University is making its campus a better place to be for bees.The Greenville school is the latest to be certified as an affiliate of the Bee…
  • honeybees
    WFAEats
    Honey: Its Flavor And Its Future
    Amy Rogers
    ,
    George McAllister has the best-smelling basement in all of Charlotte. That’s where he extracts honey from his backyard hives – and invites other…
  • drawing of a painting from the caves of Cueva de la Arana
    WFAEats
    The Timeless Taste Of Honey
    Amy Rogers
    ,
    Around 8,000 years ago, when Stone Age humans hunted woolly mammoths, they also dug into rock crevices and climbed trees in search of wild honey.How can…
  • bee2a.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    The Health Of The Honeybees
    What's happening to all the honeybees? It's a question we've been asking now for years and finding an answer is essential to the health of our…
  • bee.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
  • bee.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Loss Of Pollinators
    We know the world is a giant ecosystem and that we are interconnected with plants and other animals in the food chain. Perhaps the most important…