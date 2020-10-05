-
South Carolina is still picking up the pieces after last weekend’s heavy rains and flooding. State officials set up two disaster recovery centers in the…
The Carolinas escaped the full brunt of Hurricane Joaquin this weekend, as the Category 4 storm turned northeast into the Atlantic. But the side effects…
The major hurricane that was projected to hit the North Carolina coast this weekend is now aiming much farther out to sea. The National Weather Service…
Charlotte TalksGov. Pat McCrory on Thursday declared a state of emergency for all 100 N.C. counties in anticipation of Hurricane Joaquin, upgraded…