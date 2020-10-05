-
Puerto Rico's governor updated the island's official death toll from 64 on Tuesday after the long-awaited study, based on access to government mortality data and death certificates, was released.
Alejandro La Luz Rivera misses his patio, his wife and his old life in Puerto Rico. He went to the mainland briefly, but says he won't leave his home.
In a series of tweets early Saturday, President Trump attacked the mayor of San Juan and defended his administration's handling of the recovery effort on Puerto Rico and cast blame on Democrats.
Hickory native Ashley Wright runs a wedding business in Puerto Rico, but Hurricane Maria's destruction has her back in North Carolina for a while. She…
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rev. Jeff Neevel from St. Thomas about what life is like there after Hurricane Maria. Neevel's congregation has been working on outreach and relief efforts on the island.