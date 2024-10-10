-
The world is facing a devastating array of disasters. If you want to donate to a charity to make a difference, how can you make sure your dollars will do the most good?
-
The pooch was left on the side of I-75, with a third of his body submerged in water, just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall. A rescue organization said the dog was stressed but recovering.
-
“We ended up with 126 tornado warnings” in Florida, Matthew Elliott, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, told NPR.
-
More than 3 million Floridians were without power after Milton. In some areas like Siesta Key, damage was severe. In Sarasota, many residents were thankful things were not worse.
-
High winds from Hurricane Milton tore off the fiberglass roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.