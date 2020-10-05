Infrastructure

-
North Carolina has the country’s second-largest collection of poorly maintained dams built in places where a failure could kill people. That’s according…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina has the country's second-largest collection of poorly maintained dams built in places where a failure could kill people.A…
-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows state and local governments to force the sale of private land for anything…
-
The Grow America tour made a stop in Charlotte Thursday. Its headliners were Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx.…
-
Vice President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will be in Charlotte Thursday. They pair will head to the Extravaganza Depot in NoDa…
-
The city of Charlotte was recently given a bit of homework. How the city answers a series of questions will determine if neighborhoods like South Park,…