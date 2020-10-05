© 2020 WFAE
International

  • china_charlotte.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Region/China Connection
      Last month, mayors from North Carolina and Alabama cities and towns visited China to learn about ways that their municipalities can do business with…
  • kids.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Using Technology To Combat Poverty
    We'll meet one of the leaders of an organization using an innovative strategy to fight global poverty. Jon Mitchell of CARE USA says that the technology…
  • dancers.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Indian Food And Culture
    Fall is a time for festivals - this weekend the Festival of India celebrates the culture and food of that country. Last Spring, we visited with several…
  • MadeleineAlbright.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Madeleine Albright (Rebroadcast)
    Madeleine Albright has always been a trailblazer. In 1997 she became the nation's first female Secretary of State, serving under President Bill Clinton.…
  • TwelveInTwelve.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Twelve In Twelve: The Next Chapter
    A year ago, three intrepid Charlotteans set out on a round-the-world mission.  A father and his two sons - then 8-year-old Buck and his teenage brother,…