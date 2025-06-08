'Tourists go home!': Overtourism and the rise of anti-tourism

Tourism has long been seen as mutually beneficial — allowing travelers to experience new communities and cultures, while also boosting local economies. Considering cheaper flights and viral travel videos fueled by social media, the world has never felt smaller and more accessible. Travel and tourism is one of the world’s largest economic sectors and has a total global GDP contribution of over 10% , according to the World Economic Forum.

In recent years, the volume of global travel has sparked a growing backlash in destinations big and small. From Barcelona, Spain to Tybee Island, Georgia, residents are organizing and urging local governments to take action against crowding, the impact of short-term rentals and infrastructure strains. Some have even taken to protests, making headlines in Barcelona last summer when groups sprayed tourists with water pistols and chants of “tourists go home” filled the streets.

The concerns aren’t just about inconvenience. They raise deeper questions about who cities are for, whether the travel industry has grown too fast to be sustainable and how much tourism is too much.

We explore the global and local consequences of overtourism. We look at the situation abroad and examine how smaller U.S. destinations are increasingly facing similar challenges. We’ll also ask how destinations and travelers both benefit from tourism without harming the places we love to explore and visit.