Into The Home Of

  • pierogi10_wfaeats_1.jpg
    WFAEats
    Into The Home Of… Poland
    When I met Ken Mezger, we were sitting in the finance office of a local car dealership finalizing the particulars of a new car purchase. He was filling…
  • EgyptianFeast-7643.jpg
    WFAEats
    Into The Home Of... Egypt
    The caption on the photo in my Instagram feed said: “My Egyptian co-worker brought an authentic Egyptian breakfast to share at the office!” Pictured was a…
  • indonesia_plate_wfae.jpg
    WFAEats
    Into The Home Of... Indonesia
    I first met Anida Spratt, a young Javanese mother, at the Charlotte World Parade & Festival at Independence Park. She offered me klepon, an Indonesian…
  • ITHO_Mexico_002_0.jpg
    WFAEats
    Into The Home Of... Mexico
    A twenty minute drive south brought me to the home of Raul Alatorre and his wife, Alicia, a newly transplanted couple of Mexican origin. The Alatorre’s…
  • 7 - africanfood.jpg
    WFAEats
    Into The Home Of... Sierra Leone
    This series aims to explore the plethora of cultures that live in Charlotte by dining with families inside their homes on the food of their culture.I…