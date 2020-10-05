-
The film industry contributed $250 million in direct spending to the North Carolina economy this year, a dip from last year, according to a new estimate…
In the last few years, two major television series have made Charlotte their home and the Hunger Games was the biggest blockbuster ever to set up in the…
Charlotte TalksIt's summer movie time, which means big stars, big thrills and big box office blockbusters - at least the studios hope so. This time every year, we invite…
Iron Man 3 – one of the most expensive films to ever come out of North Carolina – hit theaters Friday. It received $20 million in state incentives and…