Israel-Palestine

Palestinian health officials say 10 children were among the dozens of people killed in Gaza. The three Israelis were killed by rockets fired by Palestinian militants.
A new round of Israeli-Palestinian violence continued to escalate Monday as Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza toward Jerusalem, and Israel responded with deadly airstrikes.
Palestinians say 20 people, including children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Israel wouldn't confirm the deaths, but said it has been carrying out strikes against militants.
The violent exchange followed intense clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem, prompting Jewish organizers to cancel the annual Jerusalem Day march.
Days of clashes in Jerusalem have left hundreds wounded and drawn international concern over an attempt by Israel to carry out pending evictions.
Around 100 Palestinians were injured as protesters and Israeli police clashed in the latest of several nights of violence over possible evictions of Palestinians from land claimed by Jewish settlers.
Clashes between Israelis and Palestinians escalated Friday night in Jerusalem. The latest battle erupted at the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.
Palestinian medics said more than 200 Palestinians were injured after Israeli police in riot gear confronted Muslim worshippers. Israel said six police officers were injured.