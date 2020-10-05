-
On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
These are the 13 races that will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress. To win control, Democrats would need to net-gain four seats, or three seats plus control of the White House.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's an unusual feeling emerging among Democrats in South Carolina: energy. The party can be almost an afterthought in this deeply…