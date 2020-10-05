-
Duke Energy executive Lynn Good will replace long-time CEO Jim Rogers.We knew Rogers would be leaving Duke. He's 65. And, state regulators made him…
Duke Energy hosted its annual shareholder meeting in Uptown Thursday, one day before the company releases its first quarter earnings report. CEO Jim…
Duke Energy reported modest earnings for 2012 of about $3 per share – but the number would have been much lower if Duke hadn't raised electric rates in…
The Charlotte business community gathered Monday for a diagnostic take on the U.S. economy from the city's top industries. Executives of Bank of America,…
When North Carolina utility regulators meet Monday at 10 a.m., they're expected to approve a settlement that resolves their investigation into the sudden…
Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers will step down sometime next year as part of a settlement announced late yesterday that would resolve an investigation of the…
Duke Energy says earnings in the third quarter rose 26%, primarily because it was the first full quarter to include Progress Energy. That figure slightly…
Duke CEO Jim Rogers again took questions from regulators today - this time in Florida, where the company now has a presence thanks to its merger with…