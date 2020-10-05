-
A crowd of up to 250 people protested outside a CMPD office in north Charlotte on Friday evening, eventually breaking windows until police fired tear gas…
Three-and-a-half years ago, a dash board camera recorded an encounter leading up to CMPD officer Randall Kerrick shooting and killing a young, unarmed…
In an effort to improve transparency at the CMPD, the department’s website now includes a page where the general public can get more information on police…
The state Fraternal Order of Police is still upset that the office of Attorney General Roy Cooper prosecuted former CMPD officer Randall Kerrick last…
Immediately following the fatal shooting of Jonathan Ferrell by then-CMPD officer Randall Kerrick in September of 2013, there were differing opinions…
The decision to charge police officer Randall “Wes” Kerrick in the shooting death of Jonathan Ferrell divided not only a jury and the city – it divided…
Two years ago, 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell was shot and killed by Charlotte police officer Randall Kerrick. For the first time, Ferrell’s family went to…
Those were the words of Attorney General Roy Cooper in explaining his decision not to retry CMPD officer Randall Kerrick for the shooting death of…
The attorneys for CMPD officer Randall Kerrick issued the following statement Saturday afternoon:We, defense counsel for Officer Randall Wesley Kerrick…
Some did take to the streets of uptown last night to protest the mistrial. We sent WFAE’s Tom Bullock to report on what happened.Warning: The audio in…