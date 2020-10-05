Joseph Bathanti

-
WFAEatsEntering, through the mediumof memoria, achieves the parableof Proust: the aromaof Italianata, opera of olfactory,blood–gnosis spinning me backover these…
-
WFAEatsThere is a moment Sunday,an inexplicable instant of clarityand purpose the dying often summon,when my mother extends a hand through the mist,lifts off her…
-
WFAEatsSo many times I've witnessed thisthat familiarity is not the wordto conjure my mother's taking up of the breast-shaped purple blackness, her paringknife…
-
Charlotte TalksPart OneThe Sensoria Festival at Central Piedmont Community College began as the CPCC Literary Festival some 20 years ago, hosting literary giants and up…