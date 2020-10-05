© 2020 WFAE
Kids

  • index.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Michelle Icard & ‘Middle School Makeover’
    Friday, September 5, 2014We’ve long heard about the difficulties faced by the parents of teenagers, but the ‘tween years can be just as bewildering. Those…
  • Nurture_Shock.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Nurture Shock: New Thinking About Children
    Is your child a 'trophy kid?' Do they receive participation awards just for showing up? Our guest today says 'you're doing it wrong.' In their bestselling…
  • Dan_Povenmire_0.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Creator Of Phineas And Ferb & Moving Poets Return To Charlotte
    Part One: Dan Povenmire of Phineas and Ferb. Dan Povenmire may not be a household name but his creation, Phineas and Ferb, is one of the most popular kids…
  • Math-Class.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Character Development
    Much of a person’s success in life depends on their character. Society is also dependent on the involvement of people of character. But how do you build…
  • brave_girl_eating1.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Brave Girl Eating
    Harriet Brown's daughter was diagnosed with anorexia at age 14 and nearly died because of it. At 4-foot-11 and weighing 71 pounds, she saw herself as fat.…
  • Lenore_Skenazy.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Free Range Kids
    Plenty of older adults talk about the good old days when kids ran free, sometimes ranging through their neighborhoods or towns without their parents even…
  • Lockers.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Entering Middle School
    It’s no secret that something changes when kids enter Middle School. Developmentally, emotionally and socially, middle school is where some kids really…
  • TwelveInTwelve.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Twelve In Twelve: The Next Chapter
    A year ago, three intrepid Charlotteans set out on a round-the-world mission.  A father and his two sons - then 8-year-old Buck and his teenage brother,…