Charlotte TalksFriday, September 5, 2014We’ve long heard about the difficulties faced by the parents of teenagers, but the ‘tween years can be just as bewildering. Those…
Charlotte TalksIs your child a 'trophy kid?' Do they receive participation awards just for showing up? Our guest today says 'you're doing it wrong.' In their bestselling…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Dan Povenmire of Phineas and Ferb. Dan Povenmire may not be a household name but his creation, Phineas and Ferb, is one of the most popular kids…
Charlotte TalksMuch of a person’s success in life depends on their character. Society is also dependent on the involvement of people of character. But how do you build…
Charlotte TalksHarriet Brown's daughter was diagnosed with anorexia at age 14 and nearly died because of it. At 4-foot-11 and weighing 71 pounds, she saw herself as fat.…
Charlotte TalksPlenty of older adults talk about the good old days when kids ran free, sometimes ranging through their neighborhoods or towns without their parents even…
Charlotte TalksIt’s no secret that something changes when kids enter Middle School. Developmentally, emotionally and socially, middle school is where some kids really…
Charlotte TalksA year ago, three intrepid Charlotteans set out on a round-the-world mission. A father and his two sons - then 8-year-old Buck and his teenage brother,…