The announcement follows Rittenhouse's recent acquittal for last year's shooting in Kenosha, Wis. The company is also lifting restrictions that blocked his name in certain search results.
Right-wing extremists have continued to use Kyle Rittenhouse in their messaging, with new themes emerging since his acquittal last week.
On Aug. 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.
Activists opposed to the jury's acquittal gathered in several cities across the country, including Chicago, New York and Oakland. Authorities in Portland declared a riot.
We look at local reaction to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who stood trial for killing two people and injuring a third during 2020's racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney. Rittenhouse was facing life in prison for shooting and killing two men. He was found not guilty on all charges.
One expert fears that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse will embolden people to seek out altercations where it could be possible to make claims of self-defense.
Prosecutors had argued that Rittenhouse was responsible for the deadly peril that night. But legal experts said his claim of self-defense was strong from the beginning.
After Rittenhouse verdict, Madison Cawthorn urges supporters to 'be armed, be dangerous and be moral'After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty Friday, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn offered the 18-year-old an internship and told his own supporters on Instagram to "be armed, be dangerous and be moral."
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Charles Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor, about Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people, being found not-guilty of all charges.