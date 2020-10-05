-
When Wang's grandmother was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the family flew to China to see her, but decided not to tell her the prognosis. "I turned out to be a surprisingly good liar," Wang says.
Everyone in Lulu Wang's family knew her grandmother was dying — except her grandmother. Her new film about that episode stars Awkwafina in a surprisingly funny feature about terminal cancer.
Awkwafina stars in Lulu Wang's funny ensemble drama about a Chinese American family and their elaborate ruse to pay respects to their matriarch — without ever letting on she has a terminal illness.