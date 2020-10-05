-
Ruth Carter is the costume designer for the Marvel's Black Panther movie. She talks about how she grounded the movie's futuristic look in the history and traditions of tribes from all over Africa.
'Black Panther' new superhero epic has the biggest-ever budget of any Hollywood movie with a black cast, and is freighted with all the hopes and anxieties that come along with it.
Advance ticket sales for super-hero movies are always super-sized, but even accounting for that, Marvel's Black Panther is breaking records. Civic groups have been buying out whole screenings so that African-American children can experience the film together.
As originally conceived in 1966, the Black Panther was an African king who fought crime in a high-tech panther suit. David Edelstein says Marvel's new film about the character was worth the wait.
The new film imagines an African nation, rich in minerals and unscarred by colonialism and slavery; Coogler says he traveled to the continent to dig into the question of what it means to be African.
Early reviews call the film "exhilarating," but also "groundbreaking."
Lamar plays a prominent role on the soundtrack for the new Marvel film. Critic Ken Tucker says the songs on Black Panther are shrewd, passionate and "almost ridiculously entertaining."
Ryan Coogler's film, set largely in the richly imagined Afro-futurist utopia of Wakanda, is by turns intimate, immediate and — most importantly — new.
The action hero lives in the imaginary nation of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced society in the world. Is there a basis for it in African history?
Director Ryan Coogler and TDE producer Sounwave discuss the origin and evolution of Black Panther's hip-hop soundtrack.