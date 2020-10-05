-
It all started ahead of the 2016 Charlotte Pride Parade and Festival in late August. Artist Jason Watson, formerly an artist in residence at the McColl…
-
A new artist in residence at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation is busy creating in Charlotte. But for this particular project you won’t find her work…
-
On this day every year, millions of people in Mexico and Central America remember their departed loved ones. This year, the McColl Center in Charlotte…
-
Charlotte TalksPlastics have become a huge part of our lives, whether in the form of bottles, bags, or packaging. The hope is that these items are reused or recycled,…
-
Getting dressed can be pretty boring. But an artist in Charlotte turned it into a funny, machine-driven and excessively complicated task over the weekend.…
-
Those who don’t go beyond the first floor of the McColl Center for Visual art might just think it’s a gallery. But the top floors hold the real machinery…
-
Since 2008, Mel Chin has traveled the country and collected over 400,000 of what he calls “fundred” dollar bills. They are hand-drawn interpretations of…
-
For the last four years, Randy Shull has spent part of his year in Mexico.He moved for the culture, the language, and the inspiration it gives him as an…