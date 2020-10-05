-
As of today, the Mecklenburg County government no longer oversees mental health, substance abuse, or disability services for the county. MeckLINK—the…
Mecklenburg County government will continue to supplement state and federal Medicaid dollars for mental health services with its own money. The county has…
Mecklenburg County Commission Chairman Trevor Fuller says he doesn't want to raise taxes this year because the county expects to see a surplus in revenue…
By state-mandate, Mecklenburg County’s mental health agency MeckLINK will lose its Medicaid contract at the end of March, less than a year after the…
Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 7-2 last night to work out an agreement to turn oversight of mental health, substance abuse, and disability care to…
Mecklenburg County commissioners met with the leadership team of Cardinal Innovations on Monday afternoon, in one of the final steps as the county…
Mecklenburg County commissioners are poised to give up the county’s new mental health agency, MeckLINK, less than a year after it opened for business. The…
In the waning moments of a year-long battle with the state over its mental health services agency, MeckLINK, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners…
Last year, North Carolina changed how it provides mental health care for those on Medicaid. The state put 11 regional organizations, called MCOs, in…
Mecklenburg County’s mental health patients are being denied care they have grown accustomed to, after a statewide reorganization cut money available for…