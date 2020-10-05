-
The Urban Ministry Center and Charlotte Men's Shelter have picked a new name following their merger last year: Roof Above. The combined organization…
The Urban Ministry Center and Men's Shelter of Charlotte are opening a temporary shelter for homeless working men this week in a vacant dormitory. The new…
A homelessness nonprofit in Charlotte has broken ground on a new men’s shelter after receiving a $1 million donation.On Thursday, a bulldozer cleared away…
City housing officials have recommended spending $15 million from the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund to support nine projects this year. Most council…
People who work with homeless residents in Mecklenburg County say the coronavirus outbreak has prompted new precautions, including health screening for…
A homeless nonprofit in Charlotte announced Thursday it expects to start construction soon on a new men’s shelter that will have more beds, privacy, and…
A cold snap last winter squeezed homeless shelters and programs in Charlotte. So did government budget cuts later in the year. But with the return of cold…
Updated Sept. 15, 7:25 a.m.Nonprofit organizations around Charlotte are looking for extra help as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the Carolina coast.The…
The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte near uptown re-opens this weekend after four and a half months of renovation.Behind the renovations was an immediate need…