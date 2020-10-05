-
North Carolina is now one step away from legalizing fracking. A state commission has spent the past two years writing a broad set of rules to cover how…
The controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking could take its second-to-last step toward legalization in North Carolina on Friday. A…
The controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking took another step toward legalization in North Carolina Tuesday.The state formally…
A state commission developing rules for fracking in North Carolina is asking for a three-month extension to finish the job. Mining and Energy Commission…
The Senate has passed requirements for what gas companies must reveal about the chemical mix they pump into ground during hydraulic fracturing, or…