© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mitch Kupchak

  • hornetslogo.jpg
    Sports
    Hornets Dismiss Steve Clifford
    New Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak announced the team had dismissed head coach Steve Clifford after another underwhelming season. In a…