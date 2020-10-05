-
Updated: 5:30 p.m.Police say they had been looking for the man suspected of killing two people at a south Charlotte home early Sunday.…
-
A South Carolina judge says the special prosecutor overseeing an investigation into corruption at the Statehouse can stay on the case. Representative Rick…
-
Murders were reported on Sunday in both Charlotte and Hickory. Meanwhile, police are asking for help finding the driver of a white SUV who struck and…
-
Four people were murdered in Charlotte in separate incidents over the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the total number of homicides in Charlotte so far…
-
CMPD has positively identified a body found in Rock Hill Thursday as missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez. Police have filed murder…
-
Federal authorities say an airline passenger tried to bite a flight attendant, then jumped out of the aircraft and onto the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas…
-
The NCDOT has fined the contractor building toll lanes on I-77 $1.36 million dollars for keeping lanes closed during morning rush hour Tuesday, in…
-
Violent crime in Charlotte was up sharply during the first three months of the year, compared with a year ago. That's according to statistics out…
-
The NBA’s commissioner says it’s not a done deal, but Charlotte is again “eligible” to host the NBA all star game after the repeal and replacement of…
-
Twenty-seven people have been murdered in Charlotte since the start of the year. That's about double the number a year ago, and mirrors a local and…