NC Board of Education

North Carolina health officials say they're encouraged that the first three weeks of school haven't brought a surge in COVID-19 cases among children under…
Educators and families across North Carolina have been anxiously awaiting state guidance on how to reopen schools safely on Aug. 17. On Thursday, state…
Even after students return to classes Aug. 17, remote learning is going to be a big part of their education, North Carolina officials say.A plan approved…
The North Carolina Board of Education voted Thursday to stick with the state’s special pass-withdraw grading system for seniors. Some board members argued…
North Carolina state Superintendent Mark Johnson launched a task force Thursday to figure out how to reopen schools in the fall. He told the state Board…
Thursday was a big day for news about North Carolina schools coping with the coronavirus. But the answer everyone was waiting didn't come.Gov. Roy…
The shift to remote learning, emergency meals and other adjustments to the COVID-19 crisis have created an additional $382 million in needs for North…
The North Carolina Board of Education approved a policy Thursday that would mostly eliminate student letter grades for this school year, while leaving…
Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting brought more than $30 million worth of good news for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools – and accusations from the…
North Carolina education officials are pointing fingers over a controversial method of distributing COVID-19 relief money that excluded Mecklenburg…