NC Commerce Department

-
The North Carolina House and Senate are finalizing significant changes to how the state recruits and retains businesses. The chambers have passed slightly…
-
Hey North Carolina, it’s time to get branded. Don’t worry, no hot implements will be used. But branding was big news at a recent meeting of the state’s…
-
The private board that Governor Pat McCrory wants to take control of recruiting and retaining businesses in North Carolina met for the first time…
-
The North Carolina Commerce Department is in the process of changing the way it recruits and retains businesses. It's privatizing parts of the public…