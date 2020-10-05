-
The North Carolina Senate does not like the Obama administration’s sweeping new rule to limit carbon emissions from power plants. The Senate voted…
-
Republican administrations across the country have opposed the Obama administration’s plan to regulate carbon emissions since it was first announced, and…
-
Charlotte’s air quality no longer violates federal standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says ozone readings now meet levels consistent with…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources against its federal counterpart.In December…
-
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling against federal efforts to limit mercury and other toxic emissions at coal plants won’t have much direct effect in North…
-
At the Riverbend coal plant near Charlotte, a front end loader shovels a load of coal ash and drops it into the bed of a truck, which will haul the ash to…
-
Since a spill polluted the Dan River early last year, coal ash has become an environmental head ache for Duke Energy. But while Duke, state regulators,…
-
Duke Energy and Chatham County have resolved a dispute over the transfer of coal ash.To comply with a state law, Duke has to remove coal ash from four…
-
News that state environment officials were drilling near the Dan River last week to look for oil and gas caused a stir. One headline read: “North Carolina…
-
Duke Energy has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for its handling of coal ash, which led to last year’s Dan River spill and violated the Clean…