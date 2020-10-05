news roundup

-
North Carolina transportation officials are still not saying what tolls will cost on Interstate 77 north of Uptown Charlotte after a private company…
-
Two North Carolina men who were freed this week after more than 30 years in prison are planning to ask Governor Pat McCory for pardons. An attorney for…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg police say officers did nothing wrong when they arrested a man for putting flyers on cars during a Moral Monday protest on Labor…
-
A North Carolina judge has overturned the convictions of two men who have served 30 years in prison for the rape and murder of an 11-year old Robeson…