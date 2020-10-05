-
Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks after calls for the NFL to take a strong stand amid nationwide protests, but the league's statement makes no reference to Colin Kaepernick.
After re-injuring his surgically repaired right foot, Greg Olsen has been placed on injured reserve by the Carolina Panthers.The decision signals that the…
The National Football League and its players’ union continue to butt heads over players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.…
Jerry Richardson was a community hero for bringing the NFL to Charlotte in 1993. As owner of the Panthers, he became affectionately known as The Big…
Before Dwight Clark made his now-immortalized catch in a 1982 NFC championship game, before he became Sports Illustrated's Player of the Year and before…
As the NFL owners meeting wrapped up Monday, Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s ongoing investigation of sexual harassment and other…
The NFL Players Association says the athletes were not consulted about the policy. Anyone who doesn't want to stand can stay in the locker room, the NFL says.
Bidding for the Carolina Panthers has now reached $2.5 billion dollars, which would be a record for the sale of a U.S. pro sports franchise. That's…
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson took himself out of the team’s front office Monday, and turned over day-to-day operations to fellow executive Tina Becker.…
WFAE continues to report on the misconduct accusations against Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and the sale of the team. What would you like to know?Tell…